The two boys are presently undergoing treatment in two different hospitals.

Two children in Kerala’s Kannur district suffered injuries on Tuesday morning after a bomb, hidden inside an ice-cream cup which the kids had picked up for playing, burst. The incident took place near Padikachal in Kannur’s Muzhakkunnu police station limits. The boys, aged five and one-and-half, suffered injuries and were admitted in different hospitals.

According to police, the incident took place when the children started to play with an ice-cream cup they had found on the ground. “The injuries are not very serious. One is admitted in Kannur Government Medical College in Pariyaram and the other in another hospital,” said an official of Muzhakkunnu police station.

According to the police, the region is infamous for political conflicts and attacks. “Not only during an election, even before that, political ruckus and attacks are prevailing here,” the official said, while speaking about the suspected source of the bomb. Police also stated that a probe has been initiated into the incident.

Similar incidents have been reported from Kannur district in the past also. In 2019, a bomb stored in the house of an RSS worker in the district burst and injured two children in his family. Both the children suffered serious injuries. The man, Shibu, a native of Naduvil in Kannur, was booked by the police after the incident.

Last September, a blast occurred under Kadirur police station limit in Kannur while a group of men were allegedly making steel bombs. One of the injured, who also took part in making the bombs, was identified as Rameesh, an accused in the murder case of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan.

On Sunday, the results of the recently-concluded Kerala Assembly polls were announced. CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won in a landslide victory securing 99 out of the 140 seats. The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress managed to secure 41 seats.

