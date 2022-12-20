101 starving cats and dogs rescued from Chennai shelter run by vet

Starving animals feeding on the carcass of other animals, dead puppies and kittens were a scene of horror that awaited the police and animal rights groups in Chennai.

Starving dogs and cats with protruding ribs and weak legs, dead puppies and kittens, and starving animals feeding on the carcass of other animals were a scene of horror that awaited the police and animal rights groups in Chennai. Hundred-and-one malnourished and extremely weak animals in uninhabitable conditions were rescued from the Yahshua Animal Trust (YAT) in West Tambaram by activists and animal welfare organisations with the assistance of the Tamil Nadu police. Run by Vanaja Rani, a veterinary doctor, the cats and dogs were confined in extremely small cages and covered in their own excreta without food or water at the shelter.

Activists and volunteers from many animal rescue organisations including Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), Madras Animal Rescue Society (MARS), People for Animals, Hope for Kritters, RoA, Love Animals Respect Animals (LARA) , and Animal Care Trust were actively involved in the rescue operations. Based on a complaint filed by Prakaashganth, the founder of Heaven For Animals, with the Somangalam Police Station, a joint rescue operation took place on Sunday, 18 December.

“There have been many complaints against the shelter and its owners since 2014. The animals were also abused in the shelter. There were no CCTVs present in the shelter and admission into the place was prohibited,” Prakaashganth said.

This is a video from the Yahshua animal Trust in Chennai. 101 dogs and pets were rescued by activists and police. The kittens haven’t been given water for days, that’s clear from video. Several were dead and animals were feeding on the carcass pic.twitter.com/QxXt3hpAQh — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 20, 2022

When animals are brought to the shelter, the owner takes money and ensures that the people sign a document with certain clauses mentioning that they would not call, revisit the shelter, or claim either the animal or the money back in case of death or illness. One such document that TNM has access to mentions that the information about the death of the animals would not be disclosed.

Activists also found that there was no medical support provided for the animals in the shelter. Animal rescuers and organisations have also received complaints about the owner of the shelter threatening to physically harass those who follow up on the animals. It was also brought to notice that the shelter was run on an encroached property.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, an honorary member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board told TNM that a group of about 20 volunteers and 8 police officers visited the shelter to rescue the animals. “We expected to take out about 10 or 15 sick animals but it was shocking that we took out 101 animals - all of them desperate for water”, said Shruti. When the volunteers offered water and food to the animals, they swallowed hurriedly. The team of volunteers then segregated the animals based on their health conditions and took them in different vans. A health checkup was conducted after which all the animals were taken away to various shelters.

Based on the complaint given, an FIR has been filed under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, which makes it illegal to kill, poison, or cause injury to any animal with a monetary value greater than Rupees 10. The activists who took part in the rescue have demanded that Vanajarani be arrested, however, no arrest has been recorded yet.

Shivakumar, the Inspector of Somangalam Police Station, mentioned that action was taken based on Prakaashganth’s complaint. He added that there was no register maintained by the shelter. The Inspector also added that the arrest of the shelter owner is initiated and further actions would be taken by the law. He expressed his disbelief and disappointment that a veterinarian could engage in this act of cruelty.

So far, the animal rescue organisations have not received any financial support from the government, but Shruti Vinodh Raj mentioned that a request has been made to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board to provide food support for these shelters. The board has accepted to provide food support for three months. As a repercussion of the issue, the Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry has sent out a stern message to the Regional Joint Directors to start regular inspections of all NGOs and shelters in their respective districts and submit a monthly report.