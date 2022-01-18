100% of eligible TN govt school students receive first dose of vaccine

Across the state, 76% of students in the 15-18 age bracket have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Hundred percent of students between the ages of 15-18 years of age in Tamil Nadu's government schools have received the first vaccine dose, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Monday, January 17. The vaccination drive for school students commenced on January 3.

“As far as government schools in Tamil Nadu are concerned, the vaccination for students in the 15 to 18 age group was inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin here on January 3”, the Minister said. The drive was launched in the state on the very same day it was rolled out by the union government, and the state government has now completed inoculation for students between age 15 to 18, with regard to state-run schools, the Minister told reporters. In private schools and other institutions like the polytechnic colleges, students falling in that age group are being vaccinated continuously, he added.

In total, 76% of students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu (first dose) and it is a matter of great satisfaction, he said. The 50th mega vaccination camp would be held in 50,000 locations across the state on January 22 and people should utilise it, he said. On the opening day of vaccination, Tamil Nadu covered nearly 10% of the 33,46,000 eligible persons falling under the 15-18 age group.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, January 17, reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases reporting 23,443 cases, but the active cases breached the 1.50 lakh mark and the number of deaths reported were 20, according to the state bulletin. The number of active cases, including isolation, stands at 1,52,348, while 13,551 patients were discharged.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters on Monday that while fresh infections have presently seen a dip, there is a chance for some increase after Pongal holidays. Though the fresh virus cases may have risen recently, hospitalisation is less and the infections are mostly mild that does not warrant being admitted to hospital, he noted.

In Tamil Nadu, 1.91 lakh beds are available and the occupancy right now is only 8,900, he said, adding that everything is available, including beds, oxygen or medicines.