10-month-old baby in Karnataka gets COVID-19, total cases at 62

The baby was suffering from fever and severe acute respiratory illness.

Seven new cases of COVID 19 have been reported by the Karnataka government, as of March 27, 8 am bulletin. This brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 62- this number includes three persons who died and four patients who have been discharged. The government said today that the state’s patient number 1, a techie with Dell and his wife have been discharged. Their daughter had already been discharged last week.

The ten-month-old baby boy from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada who tested positive for COVID-19 had no prior history of foreign travel. The state bulletin said that the family had reportedly travelled to Kerala, but Mangaluru Collector Sindhu Rupesh told TNM that this was still being traced.

The baby was suffering from fever and severe acute respiratory illness. On March 23, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. On March 24, the baby's throat swab was taken for testing. On March 26, the test result showed that the baby was COVID-19 positive. The child is currently stable and close relatives are quarantined, according to the Collector.

The bulletin issued by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department states that six primary contacts of the infant were traced, and their results are awaited.

Precautionary measures were taken to ensure COVID-19 does not spread to others in Sajipandu in Bantwal taluk. All residents of the village are quarantined and no one can enter or leave the village, Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhu Rupesh stated.

Details of the other patients

P57- A twenty year old male from Bengaluru has tested positive for coronavirus. He has had a history of international travel. He had gone to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and arrived in Bengaluru on 15th March 2020.

P58- A Bengaluru resident aged 25 years has tested positive for coronavirus. She has had a history of travel to London and came back to Bengaluru on 18th March 2020.

P59 and P61- Two women aged 35 years old and 30-years old respectively, house helps, have tested positive for coronavirus. They are the contacts of P25, a 51 year old man who returned from London.

P60- A 60 year old man, and a resident of Tumkur District has died due to coronavirus. He had no foreign travel history, but had a history of travel to Delhi by train on 13th March 2020. 24 high risk primary contacts were traced. 13 people were isolated, hospital. 8 tested negative for coronavirus, and the remaining 3 people are healthcare professionals who took care of the deceased patient.

P62- A 22 year old man, from Uttara Kannada has tested positive. He had a travel history to Dubai.

This is the second instance in Karnataka where a patient has tested positive with no relevant foreign travel history or known contact with an already COIVD-19 positive patient.

On Thursday, a 35-year-old Mysuru pharmaceutical industry professional with no foreign travel and contact with COVID-19 patients had tested positive. The health bulletin said that he was in contact with several healthcare professionals.