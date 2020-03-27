Third COVID-19 death in Karnataka, man with no foreign travel history dies

This brings the total number of cases in Karnataka to 56, with 3 deaths.

A 65-year-old man from Tumakuru, who died on Friday morning, was tested positive for Coronavirus infection. According to Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru district Rakesh Kumar, the patient travelled from Delhi to Bengaluru via train and later boarded a bus to Tumakuru. On March 14, he reached Sira and travelled home.

According to the contact-tracing map created by the Tumakuru district administration, the man left from Tumakuru to New Delhi on March 5 at 2.30 pm. There were totally 13 members in the Sampark Kranti train that he boarded in the S-6 (RAC) compartment.

At 3 pm on March 7, he reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi and hailed a taxi to ‘Jamiya Masjid’. Between March 7 and 11, he stayed at a lodge close to ‘Jamiya Masjid’. On March 11 at around 9 am he boarded the Kongu Express in coach S9.

On March 14, he reached Yeshwanthpur Railway Station at around 12.30 am and took a KSRTC bus from Yeshwanthpur to Chitradurga, which stopped at Sira in Tumakuru.

In Tumakuru, residents can call the 104 helpline number or contact 0816 2252936/2237837 in case they want to report symptoms of coronavirus.

“He reached Sira early morning on 14 March and since he was an aged person, he did not step out of the house a lot in the next few days. On 18 March, he developed a fever and other symptoms and visited the OPD of a private hospital nearby. Since he did not have a travel history, he was given regular treatment but it did not cure him,” DC Rakesh Kumar told the media.

On March 21, went to a private clinic and got a chest X-ray done. He was not responding to any treatment and so on March 23, he was admitted in the district hospital where he sought discharge against medical advice.

DC Rakesh Kumar said that he went to another private hospital and since he had acute respiratory distress by then, he was advised to get admitted to the Tumakuru district hospital.

On March 24, he was isolated in the district hospital and his samples were taken for testing. DC Rakesh Kumar said that the man was not fatigued and was walking around in the isolation ward and seemed to be fine on Thursday night. “However, we received information early this morning (Friday) that he died. It was confirmed that he died due to COVID-19 at 10.45 on Friday morning,” he added. At the time of writing, TNM could not confirm whether the patient died of comorbidities.

Until Thursday night, there were zero cases of COVID-19 patients reported in Tumakuru district. Currently, nine people are isolated in hospitals in the district while 30 samples tested have come back negative for the virus.

Earlier, two deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in Karnataka. A 76-year-old man died of coronavirus on March 13, in the first death linked to the coronavirus in the country. This happened in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, which is in the northern part of the state. Two contact cases of coronavirus were reported shortly afterwards. The deceased patient had travel history to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The second death in Karnataka was reported in Bengaluru after a woman from Andhra Pradesh passed away on Thursday. The 75-year-old woman died before she was diagnosed with COVID-19: in fact, the positive test came in a day after she passed away.

The Karnataka government has been taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. A lockdown was announced in several districts with reported cases, even before the Central government announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

The Centre has announced a package of 15,000 crores to help fight novel coronavirus in India.