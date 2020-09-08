10 million tweets pour in for Mammootty’s birthday

While the actor celebrated the 69th birthday indoors with family and friends and a specially baked cake, fans poured their wishes online.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam megastar Mammootty celebrated his 69th birthday among his close family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing norms in practice. However, this did not deter his fans from celebrating online. And to make his day even more special, about 10 million tweets poured in from across the globe wishing him happy birthday. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayMammukka was trending on his birthday on Twitter. Fans celebrated it as the ‘Biggest Trend of Mollywood’.

Mammootty’s birthday cake was specially designed by his daughter keeping in line with the star’s penchant for farming and gardening. The cake was baked by Shazneen Ali. In an interview to the Times of India, the Kochi-based baker said that the cake was topped with sundrop fruit, as Mammootty’s garden had this rare plant bearing fruit during the occasion.

Recently, Mammootty took the internet by storm by posting selfies of his workout. The star posted the picture with the caption, “Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out !” The picture proved inspiring to many young fans to work out regularly and stay fit during the lockdown.

Mammootty has a slew of films in various stages of production. The megastar is expecting the release of his upcoming political drama One. A teaser launched on his birthday showed the actor play a politician, his every move and gesture suggesting how powerful the character is. He is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in the film.

Actors Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. The script is written by Sanjay and Bobby. One is currently in post-production stage and its release date is yet to be announced.

The star has another project in the pipeline, a thriller called The Priest, which is directed by Jofin T Chacko. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time that Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for many years. The film will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.