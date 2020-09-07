'Malayalam for Noobs’: Watch Dulquer and Jacob Gregory explain mallu words

The humorous Malayalam tutorial is the latest video to promote 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'.

“If your Malayali friend’s dad is cooking you some yummy food, whether you like it or not. Just say... uncle, 'adipoli',” actor Dulquer Salmaan advises in his latest promotional video presented by Netflix. The young actor continues dropping words from his list of ‘Malayalam essentials’.

“If you have a job interview and your boss turns out to be a Malayali, you want to seal that promotion, just ask “Cheta, naatil evideya?’ which means 'Where are you from in Kerala?',” the actor adds.

This humorous Malayalam 101 class by Dulquer and fellow actor Gregory Jacob is the latest video to promote Maniyarayile Ashokan, a film starring Dulquer, Gregory, Sunny Wayne, Nazriya Nazim, Anupama Parameshwaran Anu Sithara and others. The film released directly on Netflix a few days ago.

The film is directed by Shamzu Zayba and produced by Dulquer and Gregory under the banner Wayfarer films.

The promo video includes several words and phrases like cheta, chechi, adipoli, naatil evideya, vazhapazham, oh pinne, angane aanalle and many others.

It also includes a famous dialogue by Mammootty in his classic film Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha which goes “Chanthuvine tholpikkyan aakila makkale’ (You cannot defeat Chanthu, kids).

Dulquer also points out that 'vazhapazham' which means banana, is every Malayali’s litmus test to prove that they can speak the language by pronouncing the syllable 'zha'. “As a child I used to say ya for zha. So for mazha, I used to say maya and for kuzhi or hole, I used to say kuyi,” he adds.

'Pinnallathe' is translated to 'obviously'. Dulquer asks Gregory, “Will you watch Maniyarayile Ashokan today?” And to this, the latter replies, “Pinnalathe!”