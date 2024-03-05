Why the RSS and YSRCP are against TDP’s assembly ticket to a Dalit Youtuber

When the Telugu Desam Party–Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh released its first list of candidates on February 24, it included popular anti-caste YouTuber Rajesh Saripalle, commonly known as Mahasena Rajesh, as a TDP candidate. But a week later, on March 1, Rajesh declared that he was willing to refrain from contesting. His candidacy had triggered opposition not just from the YSRCP, but also from a potential TDP ally in the state – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and various Brahmin caste associations.

Objections were raised over Rajesh’s earlier takes on politics, including caste discrimination, with the RSS mouthpiece Organiser terming him as “anti-Hindu”. Protests and instances of vandalism also erupted in the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Visakhapatnam, and other parts of the state.

Rajesh, who belongs to the Mala SC community, runs a YouTube channel called Mahasena Media, with the stated aim of preserving Dalit rights. On the channel which currently has over 7.17 lakh subscribers, he regularly posts videos with political commentary, frequently criticising various political parties, especially in relation to caste and caste atrocities. In recent years, he has mainly gone after the ruling YSRCP, often speaking of its leaders including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in an offensive tone.

Rajesh joined the TDP in February last year and last week, was given a ticket to contest from the P Gannavaram (SC reserved) constituency in Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district, which witnessed caste riots in 2022 over the naming of the district after BR Ambedkar. The announcement did not sit well even with TDP supporters in the constituency and across the state. It caused such a stir that the TDP office in Ambajipeta town was vandalised. In Visakhapatnam, a group of Brahmins staged a protest at the TDP office against the party's decision to field Rajesh.

Mahasena Rajesh – a popular, provocative Dalit voice

Rajesh has been vocal about the caste atrocities in the state on YouTube for over six years now. In the 2019 Assembly elections, he supported the YSRCP vocally but was not given any importance after the party came to power with a big majority.

He has often made severely critical statements on Hinduism and caste hegemony on his YouTube channel Mahasena Media. The BJP in Andhra has often claimed (without any evidence) that Dalits in the state are forcefully being converted to Christianity, particularly after Jagan – a Christian – became the CM. Amidst such claims, Rajesh, who is considered a prominent anti-caste figure in the community, came to be portrayed as an anti-Hindu leader by right-wing groups. It is worth noting that while the BJP has not been able to furnish any satisfactory evidence for its claims of forced conversions, Dalit Christians in the Godavari basin and across the state continue to face caste discrimination even after conversion.

Rajesh’s name on the list caused ripples not just in Konaseema, but even 200 kilometres away in Visakhapatnam. On March 2, Brahmin community leaders staged a protest at the TDP office demanding to withdraw Rajesh’s candidature.

“Rajesh is a stupid man who makes comments against Hindu gods and Hinduism. He encourages men to elope with dominant-caste women. He should apologise to our women,” one of the protesters told RTV. In a clarification video, Rajesh said, “I only said I would protect inter-caste couples who want to marry. I did not encourage anyone to elope. Those who say they would kill inter-caste couples are right and I am wrong?”

Another protestor said , “Mahasena is not a big party, it does not have any value.” Referring to the protesting Brahmins as “Brahmin Sena”, she said that there was a “standard party (referring to the BJP) that stands by our values.” Referring to Mahasena, she said, “These small groups will not be seen anymore.”

Though there are speculations that it was the BJP that asked TDP to reconsider its decision over Rajesh’s ticket, TDP sources denied the allegation. “Rajesh is willing to withdraw his candidature but the party is yet to take a decision,” the source said.

After his candidature was announced, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) social media handles were set on a task. Old videos where Rajesh slammed Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were circulated. Videos in which Rajesh critiqued mythological stories and spoke in support of intercaste marriages were made viral, branding them as objectionable. Prime-time debates were held on mainstream TV channels including Sakshi (owned by CM Jagan’s family) with BJP leaders calling Rajesh anti-Hindu.

