BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revoked the suspension of its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. The Central Disciplinary Committee of the BJP informed Raja Singh on Sunday, October 22, that it has decided to revoke his suspension forthwith. Raja Singh was suspended last year for making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

The Committee took the decision on the basis of his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him following his suspension. Raja Singh shared the letter on ‘X’ and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and other leaders for the same. The revocation of suspension cleared the decks for fielding Raja Singh in the next month’s Assembly elections. He will contest again from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad.

The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for comments hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad Police commissioner had invoked the Preventive Detention Act. Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9 after the Telangana High Court set aside the police commissioner’s order and granted him bail. The court, however, directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.

As the BJP delayed revocation of his suspension, Raja Singh had told the state Assembly in August this year he will not be a member in the next Assembly.

His meeting with state Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao had triggered speculation that he was planning to shift loyalties to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He, however, clarified that he has no plans to leave the BJP or contest as an independent.