Where is Sai Krishna? The disappearance that has shaken Andhra Pradesh Police

Out of the 20 cases, Sai Krishna had already been acquitted in three, including the POCSO charge, while six ended in a compromise, four resulted in convictions, and the remaining were either under investigation or pending trial.

On May 6, Sai Krishna was picked up at 3 am from his house in Markapuram by a constable from the Krishnalanka station who was accompanied by a sub-inspector and two other personnel of the task force.

According to his family and legal counsel, his checkered past made him the perfect target for a police force looking to score quick points.

His mother’s lawyer, KV Aditya Chowdary, believes the midnight raid had less to do with immediate danger and more to do with the police wanting to display their prowess in clamping down on the local ganja (cannabis) trade by making an example out of him. Others in the city whispered that Sai Krishna had played a role in a crossfire between powerful local real estate players.

Yet several questions remain: why was he detained suddenly? And why did the task force get involved?

That uncertainty has allowed speculation to flourish.

Vijayalakshmi told media outlets that she had not heard from her son since the first week of May.

On May 9, she said Krishnalanka CI Nagaraju summoned her. When she rushed to the station that’s located near her house, the police, she alleged, seized her phone and deleted its contents.

“CI Nagaraju told me to buy a garland for my son. He said I should assume he is dead,” she alleged.

Vijayalakshmi also alleged that while at the station, she briefly saw a young man being assaulted and believed it was her son, but was prevented from getting a closer look.

“When I returned to collect my phone, CI Nagaraju told another officer, Murali Krishna, to delete all the data and hand it back to me,” she said. “Since then, I have been running from pillar to post. There is no trace of my son and I keep hearing different accounts of what may have happened to him.”

Vijayalakshmi said she spent weeks searching for her son, visiting police stations and mortuaries. She has accused several Krishnalanka police personnel—including the Station House Officer (SHO) J Murali Krishna, Ashok, Babu Rao and Sivaram Krishna—of involvement in her son’s disappearance.

Despite her fears, Vijayalakshmi said she has not given up hope. “I still believe I will see my son.”

The Bezwada Bar Association’s Human Rights Committee decided to undertake its own fact-finding exercise after Vijayalakshmi reached out to them via her sister, advocate M Kanakadurga.

“Vijayalakshmi met with the Committee on May 29. Our chairman Ram Prasad contacted me and other convenors of the committee and we went on a fact-finding visit to Markapuram in the first week of June. Sai Krishna’s neighbours confirmed that he was picked up by Krishnalanka police and task force officials from his home and brought to Vijayawada,” Mallemudi Satish Babu, a lawyer and member of the Committee, said.

Delay in filing FIR

When it became apparent that Sai Krishna was missing, the Committee put Vijayalakshmi in touch with lawyer KV Aditya Chowdary. Aditya filed a habeas corpus petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Speaking to TNM, Aditya said, “Despite the allegations against CI Nagaraju, the state government’s counsel asked the court to direct Nagaraju himself to produce Krishna by June 15.”