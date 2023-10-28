We can’t breathe: A village in Visakhapatnam fights coal dust in their lungs

Priya* suffers from constant coughing and cannot breathe easily unless she takes puffs from the Levolin inhaler twice a day as prescribed by her doctor. A sixth standard student and resident of Palavasa-Nakkavanipalem in Visakhapatnam, close to the coal-based power plant run by Hinduja National Power Corporation Ltd (HNPCL), this has been her condition since the past two years.

"Priya suffers from continuous coughing due to dust allergy. Doctor advised us to move to a cleaner area after she was diagnosed with asthma,” said Suresh, an employee of the Hinduja plant. “But how can I go somewhere else when I have a job and house here? The child is too young and ill and can’t be made to stay in a hostel,” said,Suresh her father. Every month he has to spend Rs 4000 on medicines including the inhaler used to treat Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Five-year-old Mokshajan*, a pre-primary student, a resident of the same village, had been missing school because of hyperactive airway disease for the past two years. The last time he was admitted to a private hospital the bill went up to Rs 50,000. Now we take him to government hospitals only,” said Abbayareddy, his father.

Like Priya and Mokshajan, several children in the village, some of them as young as two, are being treated for asthmatic symptoms including acute airway inflammation, caused by an irritant - the most likely cause here being the coal dust. Pranav*, now two-and-a-half years old, was diagnosed with hyperactive airway disease when he was eighteen months old. Roja*, the same age as that of Pranav*, has been diagnosed with bronchitis.