Vijayawada floods: Never seen rain like this before, say residents

The ongoing flood situation in Vijayawada in NTR district is one of the worst natural calamities to hit the city in the last three decades. While several districts, including neighbouring Palnadu and Guntur were victims of floods, Vijayawada in NTR was the worst hit. According to weather reports, Vijayawada received 27% more rain (548.40 mm) against the annual rainfall of 429.10 mm.

The South Central Railway cancelled 323 trains and diverted 170 others in view of the Vijayawada floods.

While several relief measures were quickly introduced, Opposition parties have criticised the state government for not responding on time despite warnings. Of the 228 boats deployed to rescue people affected, 154 boats alone were employed in NTR district (for which Vijayawada serves as the headquarters.