TTD warns of legal action against TTF Vasan and his friends for ‘pranking’ devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday, July 11, threatened to initiate legal action against Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan and his friends for playing a trick on the devotees waiting in the ordinary darshan queue and making a ‘prank’ video. In a video filmed by Vasan, who was previously arrested and barred from driving, the YouTuber provokes his friend Ajees to prank the devotees waiting for the darshan of the deity in Tirumala.

And Ajees posing to be an employee of the TTD, yelling ‘Govinda Govinda’, approaches the gate of the compartment pretending to open it. Noticing him, the tired devotees resting near the gate get up to move to the next compartment. But as soon as they get up, Ajees mockingly laughs and runs away from there, fooling the devotees.

The silly stunt was shared on their social media, prompting outrage.

Reacting to this mischief on X, the TTD termed it a ‘despicable act’. “TTD has strongly condemned the prank video taken by some Tamil YouTubers which hurt the sentiments of the devotees while going for darshan in the queue line at Tirumala.”

TTD said that the incident occurred in NG sheds. “Usually the mobiles of devotees are being deposited in the Vaikuntham queue complex after moving from the Narayangiri sheds. The miscreants made this video playing with the sentiments of devotees while they were in NG sheds,” (sic) they said.

TTD has said that legal action would be taken against such mischief makers.