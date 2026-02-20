Tirupati laddu row: Delhi HC orders Sakshi to remove allegations against Heritage Foods

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged a nexus involving Heritage Foods and Indapur Dairy and Foods Private Limited, alleging that companies favoured by Chandrababu Naidu received undue benefits through reversal of disqualification, acceptance of previously rejected tankers, and awarding of ghee supply contracts to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at inflated rates.

He claimed that soon after the name of Indapur Dairy and Foods Private Limited came into focus, Heritage Foods allegedly altered its operational status from a manufacturing unit to a co-manufacturing entity and awarded contracts to supply ghee at Rs 650 per kg, despite the same company having previously supplied ghee at rates of Rs 278 and Rs 321 per kg.

Jagan alleged that during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government’s tenure, previously rejected tankers were accepted, disqualifications of certain companies were revoked, and companies including Bhole Baba were allegedly encouraged by Heritage Foods to participate in the supply process.

He further alleged that despite mounting allegations and scrutiny, Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to shift responsibility onto the YSRCP. “The entire Tirupati laddu issue is rooted in corruption and irregularities in ghee supply that occurred during the TDP government’s tenure, which was also reflected in the CBI charge sheet,” Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed.

The former Chief Minister also alleged that despite evidence being available in the public domain, Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to mislead the public and politicise the issue.

A major controversy erupted in 2024 when CM Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had alleged that ghee adulterated with animal fat was used to prepare Tirupati laddus under the previous YSRCP government. However, a CBI probe found that the ghee was mainly adulterated with palm oil.

