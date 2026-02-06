Tirupati laddu row: Andhra govt appoints one-man committee to study SIT report

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Denying the clean chit to the YSRCP in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, February 5, declared that the guilty in the case will not be spared.

The Chief Minister said the government has constituted a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the report, identify lapses, and fix responsibility.

In an earlier report published by TNM, it was noted that the SIT clarified that the primary adulterant was palm oil and animal fat was not used, as claimed by the Naidu government in 2024 .

The CBI-led Special Investigation Team has submitted a report to the state government to initiate administrative action against the individuals concerned, Naidu said.

Once the committee completes its review, the government will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the findings, he said, addressing a press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president PVN Madhav and several ministers.

The Chief Minister said that the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam is a grave offence against devotees’ faith and claimed that no report has given a clean chit to the YSRCP in the matter.

The issue is directly linked to public sentiments, he said, alleging that sacrilege of the Lord’s prasadam took place during the previous YSRCP regime.

The Chief Minister alleged that despite clear warnings from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in 2022 about adulteration, the report was suppressed and no action was taken. After assuming office, as part of a comprehensive clean-up, his government collected laddu samples and sent them to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for testing, he said.

Referring to the SIT and laboratory reports, he said ghee was prepared using chemicals and palm oil, and other adulterants, calling it a grave wrongdoing and an unforgivable sin. He alleged that lakhs of devotees were given adulterated laddus over the last five years, causing “fear and mental distress”.

The Chief Minister said that the CBI report does not say that there was no adulteration at all, and said that the accused are spreading false narratives and launching counterattacks to divert attention. He warned that intimidation and rowdyism would not succeed and asserted that strict punishment would be ensured for the guilty.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, "No report has given a clean chit so far. Allegations involving animal fat are extremely sensitive and cannot be spoken about lightly," adding that the government spoke only after examining evidence which was found in the NDDB CALF test report.

He warned that those who tamper with matters of faith and God would ultimately face severe consequences in life.