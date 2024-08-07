TDP is pushing the Mumbai model in Andhra to shape their dream of capital Amaravati

Activist Hiraman Pagar, who has been campaigning for housing rights for the past few years, told TNM that Navi Mumbai was constructed at a time when a rise in population led to the loss of housing for many in Mumbai. “The airport notified area which CIDCO is responsible for developing is now flooded. The few houses CIDCO built are also collapsing. For the most part, people in need don’t get housing. Only powerful people have got housing on the land. It looks chaka-chak (posh), but the reality is different. Construction workers, farmers, and housewives have not done well,” he said.

This is not the first time that a Mumbai model was considered by the Andhra Pradesh MAUD minister to impress upon its electorate the need for land pooling. During their first term governing divided Andhra Pradesh, the TDP-led state government took some farmers from Amaravati (not to be confused with Amrvati, the city in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region) to the Magarpatta township in Pune. The intended purpose was to explain how land pooling was useful for the farmers in Magarpatta and how it would likely benefit Amaravati’s farmers.

Magarpatta was a township built by pooling farming lands from 120 families in 1993 and is touted to be highly successful, as the land has been urbanised. But the title remains with the farmers. Aside from the involvement of the Singapore government, the TDP government has pushed the narrative of Mumbai to make the case for land pooling and a neo-liberal vision of Amaravati.