How Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore vision for Amaravati has got him in a legal tangle

Naidu has also faced allegations of arbitrariness in fixing the price of land under its share. While the APCRDA had fixed the base price at Rs 4 crore to 4.1 crore per acre of land in Amaravati, land was allotted for as low as Rs 35 lakh per acre to select private entities. Chandrababu had earlier agreed that the reconstituted land would be given to farmers, who contributed to land pooling. However, the CID alleged that no reconstituted land could be in the seed capital area as it would be “commercially unviable for the master developer, aka, Ascendas Singbridge.” In other words, the seed capital project was made very viable for Ascendas Singbridge.

All key offices including the governor and chief minister’s residences would be set up in the seed capital area. The CID alleged that among the three options presented by the master planner, Narayana chose the option which ensured appreciation of 55 acres of land he controlled through benami purchases.

But that’s not all. Former Reuters in charge of Asia-Pacific media business, Lee Kah Whye, noted that over 1,200 companies supported by Enterprise Singapore were enticed to invest in AP. “MOUs were also signed with Singapore firms Erect Group, CKR Group and ByBiTech to bring Singapore technologies and solutions to the Amaravati Construction City. Together, it was reported that Singapore companies have committed over USD 3 billion into projects related to the city (Amaravati).”

How was Amaravati affected?

In May 2017, EAS Sarma wrote to the AP Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister, arguing that aside from “enabling a foreign company to deliver the benefits, the project also adversely affected the economy.”

“There are many indirect costs to the economy on account of diversion of the agricultural lands for a non-agricultural purpose such as erosion of food security and loss of livelihoods for the farmers and the dependent population,” he argued.

“The State has made no attempt to assess the impact of the project on food security. Therefore, diversion of such a large extent of fertile agricultural land for a non-agricultural purpose also violates Section 10 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013,” he wrote. Sarma also added that despite calling for international competitive enquiry for this project, there has been no response.

“This shows that either this project is inherently non-viable or the prospective bidders, both domestic and overseas, were under the impression that the Singapore Consortium was anyway the favourite of the political leadership of the state and there was no point in their devoting time and effort in responding to the enquiry,” he noted.

When asked at the ISAS conference how the Singapore companies would benefit, Chandrababu remarked that AP had an effective government and he could give clearances for companies across the table. “I met with eight companies the previous day, and they said, ‘We don’t want anything, we are willing to compete’. They asked for quick approvals, and I assured them speedy clearance of all documents would be given across the table, and I assured them of transparency,” he said.

Sarma argued in his letter that as per the AP Infrastructure Development Enabling Act, the government should make public the agreement chronicling the range of risks between the government and the developer. “Since the public is the major stakeholder, the details ought to have been disclosed to them by now. To the best of my knowledge, the disclosure requirement, as envisaged in Section 4 of the RTI Act, has not been complied with,” he wrote. The transparency Chandrababu spoke of did not apply to the people. The Andhra electorate was chiefly unaware of the happenings around Amaravati construction.

The TDP also had to keep the farmers at ease. To do so, a programme titled ‘Farmers First’ was constituted. The APCRDA stated in a March 2018 report titled ‘Amaravati Project: Edition 3’ that 123 farmers were sent to Singapore in batches of four to gain “knowledge of urban construction, economic opportunities of urban economy” between October 2017 and February 2018.

Singapore’s Amaravati Partnership Office (APO), an entity established by the Singapore government, coordinated the visits to ensure that farmers ‘learnt best practices in business and entrepreneurship.’