Each state should implement UCC on their own, says Andhra 20 point program chairman Dinakar

Considering how different Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh are geographically and economically, what prompted the need to study Uttarakhand?

We did not visit Uttarakhand exclusively. We also visited states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to study centrally sponsored schemes and development. We intend to go to Uttar Pradesh next. When we decided to visit other states in India, CM Chandrababu Naidu asked us to visit 4-5 states and prepare a detailed report. Uttarakhand for instance, has issues that are similar to our own. Areas in Andhra like Araku and Paderu face issues pertaining to the forest economy that Uttarakhand deals with. The plan is not to replicate things as they are. But more to see what applies for us – like for instance we learnt how forests can be managed without hindering the forest economy when we visited the Forest Research Institute in Dehradhun. They (in Uttarkhand) produce apples a lot but can do far better when it comes to value addition during processing. So this communication between states also encourages knowledge transfer.

What can Andhra Pradesh learn from the states you have visited and studied?

In Uttarakhand, the Lakhpati Didi scheme is being implemented quite well. The Union government initiative aims to empower women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn a sustainable annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more began in Uttarakhand. But as of now Andhra has the highest ‘Lakhpati Didis’. We wanted to see if there are things we could adopt.