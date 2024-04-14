Stone pelting at CM Jagan: TDP calls it ‘drama’, says Jagan deserves an Oscar

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a suspected stone attack during an election campaign in Vijayawada on April 13, a blame game has ensued between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). While YSRCP has blamed TDP for the attack, saying they were rattled by the huge turnout for Jagan’s bus yatra in Vijayawada, TDP leaders have alleged that the attack is a ‘drama’ staged by the ruling party to gain sympathy from voters.

Although TDP chief Chandababu Naidu condemned the attack and called for an impartial inquiry by the Election Commission of India, other party leaders including his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh have take a different stand. They have mocked Jagan, for allegedly fabricating the attack to gain sympathy. They have also compared the incident to the 2018 attack on Jagan with a ‘kodi kathhi’ (knife used in rooster fights), before the previous election.

The ‘kodi katthi’ incident happened on October 25, 2018 at the Visakhapatnam airport, when Jagan was allegedly attacked by a man named Janepalli Srinivasa Rao. Srinivasa Rao was a worker at a restaurant at the airport. Jagan suffered a small cut on his left shoulder in the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigated the incident, anc concluded that Srinivasa Rao was operating alone, and he was not associated with any political party or part of a criminal conspiracy. Though NIA court denied him bail, Srinivasa Rao was granted bail recently in February by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Lokesh said that the stone hurling incident was similar to the 2018 ‘kodi kathhi’ incident before the previous election. Terming the incident as ‘#KodiKathiDrama2’, Lokesh said, “Where did the stone come from? It came from the Tadepalli palace (Jagan’s official residence). Try something new Jagan.”