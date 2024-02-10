Six persons die, 15 injured after truck hits bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

Six persons were killed and 15 injured in a collision involving two trucks and a private bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Kavali-Musunuru Toll Plaza when the truck collided head-on with the bus.

According to the police, a truck hit another stationary truck from behind and the second truck then rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.