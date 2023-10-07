‘Shame on you’: Radikaa Sarathkumar slams TDP leader for vilifying AP Minister Roja

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has expressed solidarity with actor-turned-politician and her “good friend,” Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja, days after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy made disparaging and sexist remarks against her. In a video posted on Instagram, Radikaa said that she stands by Roja and demanded that the Minister apologise for his comments.

A few days ago, former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bandaru had triggered a row when he claimed that he was in possession of her pornographic videos, and threatened to leak them if she didn’t stop speaking about jailed former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family members in a derogatory way. He made several other crass, sexist remarks on the Minister, referring to her as a “woman of the street”, and blaming CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “failing to control her.” He was later booked and arrested for his comments.

Reacting to Bandaru’s comments, Radikaa addressed Roja in her post on Friday, October 5 and said: “I stand by you today as a friend, as a co-star, as a person who knows you for being bold, courageous, and a person of integrity. It has pained me in the last few days, the happenings and the amount of low quality politics being played out.