TDP leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Andhra Minister Roja, CM Jagan

TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was on Monday, October 2, arrested over his recent sexist remarks against Minister RK Roja, and derogatory comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was arrested amid high drama from his residence in Anakapalli district. After medical tests at Anakapalli hospital, he is likely to be shifted to Guntur.

Bandaru had triggered a row with his controversial comments earlier on September 27, when he had called YSRCP leader Roja “a woman of the street.” He claimed that he was in possession of her pornographic videos, and threatened to leak them and “drive Roja and her husband to suicide” if she didn’t stop speaking about jailed former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family members in a derogatory way. He made several other crass, sexist remarks on the Minister and blamed CM Jagan for failing to “control”her.

Two separate cases were booked against Bandaru for making derogatory comments against CM Jagan and Minister. There was a tense situation around his house since late Sunday with the deployment of police force.

