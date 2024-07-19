Seattle police fire cop who mocked Indian student’s death, but deny biased policing

Daniel Auderer, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer who was caught last year mocking the death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, has been fired for ‘unprofessionalism’. The decision and the internal report into Auderer were released to the public on July 19. Jaahnavi, a native of Andhra Pradesh studying at the Northeastern University of Seattle, had been killed by a speeding police car driven by officer Kevin Dave, while responding to a drug overdose call in January 2023.

The disciplinary action report, submitted on July 10 by SPD interim police chief Sue Rahr, said, “I believe the impact of your actions is so devastating that your intent to keep them private is not sufficiently mitigating. The hurt your words have inflicted on Ms Kandula’s family and community cannot be erased. Your individual actions have brought lasting shame on the Seattle Police Department, disgrace on our entire profession, and makes the job of every police officer more difficult.”

The report also says that Auderer “displayed a cruel mockery of the sanctity” of Jaahnavi’s life and that “there is no coming back from such a betrayal.” However, Rahr has disagreed with an external authority’s findings that Auderer was also in violation of the SPD’s Bias Free Policing Policy.

Few can forget the viral body-camera footage released on September 11, 2023, of Auderer laughingly telling a superior officer that Jaahnavi had “limited value” over a phone call. Auderer, at the time, was the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild (SPOG) — a police union. He had been briefing the SPOG’s president Mike Solan regarding the accident that killed Jaahnavi.

Auderer had arrived at the scene as one of the first responders. Without realising that his body-cam was still recording, Auderer told Solan while driving away from the accident site, “she is dead,” before erupting into laughter seconds later. On the same phone call, he refers to Jaahnavi as “a regular person” and adds, “Yeah, just write a cheque. Eleven thousand dollars.” Auderer then continues on the same call, getting Jaahnavi’s age wrong. “She was 26 anyway, she had limited value,” he tells Solan.

In the July 10 report, Rahr observes: “It has been quite striking to me the number of people I talk with in the greater Seattle community who feel that your dehumanising laughter was more disgraceful and disturbing than the death of Ms Kandula.”

The SPD interim chief also adds, “Your gleeful laughter and callous comments about the ‘limited value’ of Ms Kandula’s life displayed a cruel mockery of the sanctity of her life. There is no coming back from such a betrayal of that sacred trust. Not only did your comments irrecoverably break the public’s trust in you as an individual officer, but they also did extreme damage to the public’s trust in the entire Seattle Police Department. Your actions make it harder for every member of SPD to do their job with community support.”

How Auderer was caught