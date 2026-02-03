Pawan Kalyan contradicts SIT chargesheet, says ‘animal fat’ present in Tirupati laddus

The Jana Sena chief’s remarks are in contrast to the findings of the SIT’s chargesheet. While the chargesheet does point to adulteration that is ‘primarily a mixture of Palm oil and/or Palm stearin with palm kernel oil’, it clarifies conclusively that no cholesterol was present, ruling out the possibility of animal fat.

The chargesheet mentions two reports: one by the National Dairy Development Board at the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock (NDDB CALF) at Gujarat’s Anand and ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) in Haryana’s Karnal.

“During the investigation, four sealed ghee samples drawn by TTD from four tankers were sent to ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, Haryana, to test for the presence of lard and other animal fats. In its

report, ICAR NDRI stated that all four samples were analysed using a PCR-based method,” the chargesheet said. ICAR concluded that lard was not detected in any of the four samples.

In a letter dated January 8, 2025, the NDDB CALF concluded that the quantity of ghee in the samples is very low. “The absence of cholesterol in the samples also suggests that the chances for the presence of tallow, lard and fish oil are very low…Further, based on the fatty acid profile and presence of beta sitosterol in ghee samples from TTD, it is concluded that these samples are primarily a mixture of Palm oil and/or Palm stearin with palm kernel oil.”