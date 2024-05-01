No faith in YSRCP or TDP-JSP- BJP alliance: Andhra’s Visakha Steel Plant workers

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) had been protesting against the disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for more than three years. The workers who had earlier decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh to express their dissent towards the Union and State governments are now planning to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc.

According to the workers, they were left with no option but to call for a boycott of the elections after the state's opposition parties, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) formally allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is for complete disinvestment of the public sector unit. However VUPPC has chosen to mobilise steel plant workers and are urging them to vote in support of INDIA Bloc candidates.



VUPPC is a committee of steel plant workers associated with trade unions - AITUC, CITU and INTUC - protesting against the Union Government’s decision to privatise the steel plant. In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave preliminary approval for 100% disinvestment of the VSP. Subsequently Expressions of Interest (EoI) were called through Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of the steel plant on March 27, 2023.



During protest rallies, all major parties in the state, the YSRCP, TDP, JSP have extended their support to VUPPC workers but BJP stayed away. BJP leaders have repeatedly stated that the Union government has decided to stop the disinvestment plans, but they failed to gain trust from the VSP employees. CM Ramesh, a former bureaucrat and BJP’s candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency, recently reiterated the same.

“The management has not informed us anything as the BJP leaders claim. Modi has visited Andhra Pradesh in recent times but avoided speaking on VSP. Nobody believes state BJP leaders' statements unless Prime Minister Modi or Union Minister Amit Shah announce it. Otherwise it is a political stunt,” said KM Srinivas, Visakhapatnam district president of CITU.

The steel plant is spread across Gajuwaka and Anakapalle Assembly constituencies and is a part of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. As per the seat sharing agreement (between TDP, JSP and BJP) M Sribharat from TDP is contesting for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. Former MLA Palla Srinivas Rao from TDP is contesting from Gajuwaka Assembly.

All political parties pledge to save VSP

On the ground, all political parties are campaigning with promises to stop the steel plant privatisation. VUPPC members question why no party has been able to assure the same in its manifesto.

YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress president, said that the Congress is committed to save VSP from privatisation and strategically chose Trishna Grounds in the steel plant to make the announcement. In a meeting held on March 16, she alleged that CM Jagan and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who support the NDA government, failed to make demands regarding VSP.