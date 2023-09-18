Months after Jaahnavi Kandula’s death, Seattle Mayor and Police Chief issue apology

In response to the tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student at Northeastern University who lost her life after being hit by a speeding police patrol car in January this year, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Chief of Police Adrian Diaz have released a video statement of apology. The apology came on Sunday, September 17, after intense pressure from the Indian diaspora. It was only a week ago that a disturbing body camera video of a police officer named Daniel Auderer making insensitive remarks about the death went viral, triggering widespread demand for action from authorities.

The statement was reportedly released after an hour-and-a-half-long meeting at the City Hall with representatives of the South Asian communities in Seattle. Expressing condolences, Bruce Harrell said in the video statement, “Many comments we have made do not adequately reflect the sympathy, empathy, and condolences we have for the family. I want to make sure that our apologies are felt by your community and your family.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, who was also present at the City Hall meeting said in the video that he has spoken to the family of the deceased. “I have talked with the brother and the family and we will continue to listen. We are committed to listening and standing with the community. We want to figure out ways to ensure that this will never be repeated. We will ensure to value human lives and never dehumanise them,” he added.