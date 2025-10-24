Kurnool bus fire: Andhra, Telangana govts set up control rooms, helplines

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following a major fire triggered by the collision of a private sleeper bus with a motorbike on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have set up control rooms and released helpline numbers to assist families of the deceased and injured.

At the time of writing this article, 21 out of 41 passengers were said to be safe. Of the 20 deceased, 11 were identified. Officials are searching for the driver of the motorbike.

The accident took place near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district around 3.30 am on Friday, October 24.