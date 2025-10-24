President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over Kurnool bus fire tragedy

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other political leaders expressed deep grief and shock over the horrific bus fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Friday, October 24, which killed at least 20 passengers and left several others injured.

Forty-one passengers and two drivers were travelling on a V Kaveri Travels A/C sleeper bus when it collided with a motorbike near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool and caught fire. Kurnool district officials said that 21 passengers who broke the glass and managed to escape from the bus were safe. Eleven bodies of the remaining 20 passengers have been identified.

President Murmu said, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”