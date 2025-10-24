President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over Kurnool bus fire tragedy

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other political leaders expressed deep grief and shock over the horrific in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Friday, October 24, which killed at least 20 passengers and left several others injured.
Forty-one passengers and two drivers were travelling on a V Kaveri Travels A/C sleeper bus when it collided with a motorbike near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool and caught fire. Kurnool district officials said that 21 passengers who broke the glass and managed to escape from the bus were safe. Eleven bodies of the remaining 20 passengers have been identified.
President Murmu said, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
Prime Minister Modi also expressed anguish over the accident, describing it as “heart-wrenching.” The Prime Minister’s Office posted, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to the bus fire in Kurnool district. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the recovery of the injured.”
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a UAE visit, said he was “shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district.” He added, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.”
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the news was “deeply distressing.” In a post on X, he wrote, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident.”
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed condolences and directed his administration to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh officials for immediate assistance.
BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Karnataka Minister BRS Harish were among those who also expressed grief. Many described the loss of lives as “unbearable” and urged for stronger transport safety norms to prevent such tragedies.
Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy rushed to the site soon after the accident, directing officials to provide the best medical care to survivors at Kurnool Hospital. “The loss of so many lives is truly heartbreaking,” he said.
The accident occurred around 3.30 am on Friday, October 24, when a Bengaluru-bound private V Kaveri Travels sleeper bus collided with a motorbike near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames within moments, trapping several passengers who were asleep.
Eyewitnesses said locals tried to break open windows to rescue those inside, but the fire spread rapidly due to combustible materials inside the vehicle. DIG Koya Praveen confirmed that while the fuel tank remained intact, the lack of safety features contributed to the high number of casualties.
Rescue operations continued through heavy rain, while authorities ordered a forensic investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.