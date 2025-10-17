Inside the subsidies for Google’s Vizag data centre amid Andhra-Karnataka spar

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Google announced a massive data centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag on Tuesday, October 14, with a lot of fanfare. Praises were exchanged between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ‘landmark development’. The data center being built at a cost of Rs 87,520 crore (USD 10 billion) will have a 1-gigawatt capacity.

An MoU was signed between Google Cloud and the Andhra Pradesh government in Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a “momentous occasion.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and thanked PM Modi for their role in bringing the data centre to Vizag.

Amid criticism over the water usage and environmental footprint of AI data centres, another question was posed by the IT Minister of the neighbouring state Karnataka, Priyank Kharge. He asked whether Andhra Pradesh, or any other state for that matter, can afford the kind of subsidies being offered for the data centre–discounts on land, water, electricity, tax waivers, etc.

So what are the incentives Andhra Pradesh is really offering to the data center? Are they vastly higher than other states? And how much would it cost?

What incentives is Google getting from AP?

Earlier in 2022, under the previous YSRCP government, the state government had allotted 130 acres of land to Adani Group for a 200MW data centre, along with an IT business park and a skill university.

Now, the TDP government is set to allot another 480 acres in Visakhapatnam for the Google data centre, which is being built in partnership with the Adani Group and Airtel. It will have a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Another 550 MW data centre by Sify Technologies was also recently approved in Vizag.

As of April 2025, India’s data centre capacity was estimated at around 1.26 GW, and is projected to double to over 2 GW by the financial year 2026-2027. Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are some of the existing data center hubs in India.

AI data centers are specifically meant to support complex AI workloads. They need huge amounts of water for keeping their servers cool, apart from electricity. A short conversation with ChatGPT is estimated to consume about half a litre of water.

An official from the Andhra Pradesh government listed the incentives being offered towards the Google AI data center, but claimed that these are not so different from industrial subsidies usually offered by other states such as Karnataka.

The AP government is giving a 25% discount on the market price of the 480 acres of land to Google. Apart from this, there is a waiver on stamp duties, a 25% discount of the price of industrial water supply, exemption on electricity duty and a one-rupee discount on industrial tariff for electricity. The concession that is being questioned the most is the 100% reimbursement of State GST during the construction phase.

Currently, the industrial tariff for electricity is around Rs 5 to 7 per unit, which means the discount is about 15-20%.

The subsidies will continue for about 15 years for electricity and 10 years for water.

However, the Andhra Pradesh official claimed that Google will build its own renewable energy project, with no incentives from either the state or Union government.

The SGST waiver is capped at Rs 2,245 crores, which is about 2.5% of the Rs 87,520 crore investment on the data centre.

According to the AP official, these are standard benefits provided by most states.

When we asked a Karnataka official if these concessions were out of the ordinary, he pointed out that the question was not just about concessions but whether a state can afford it. According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s recent report on state finances, Andhra Pradesh had the highest revenue deficit in the country in 2022-23, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Karnataka on the other hand saw a revenue surplus of Rs 13,496 crore, the fifth highest.

“A state has to keep in mind its revenue when it makes such decisions,” the official said.

Priyank Kharge too pointed to AP’s liabilities, saying they have gone up to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. “In just one year, they have borrowed over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, and the revenue deficit to GSDP has worsened, rising from 2.65% to 3.61%,” Priyank said.