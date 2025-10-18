HRF calls Vizag Google-Adani data centre a ‘looming environmental disaster’

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Civil rights organisation Human Rights Forum (HRF) has condemned the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to construct a massive Google-Adani Center in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts despite resistance against Data Centers from cities like Indianapolis and Berlin.

HRF, issued the statement a few days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led state government on Tuesday, October 14, announced the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Google and the Andhra government.

On Tuesday, at the MoU signing, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and thanked PM Modi for their role in bringing the data centre to Vizag. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a “momentous occasion.”