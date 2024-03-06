TDP promises welfare measures, political representation for BC community before polls

Ahead of the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday, March 5, released their Backward Classes (BC) declaration under the banner ‘Jai Ho BC’. The BC declaration aims to provide various benefits for the betterment of the community across the state.

The TDP promised that a pension scheme of Rs 4000 per month will be given to each adult above the age of 50 if the party was voted to power. Addressing the media, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh further alleged that under the YSRCP government led by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy several false cases were foisted on members of the BC community and many others were murdered under the current administration. Lokesh said that if voted to power, the TDP will bring in a law specifically to protect BCs against atrocities.

Lokesh further stated that the TDP has encouraged the BC community as BC leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishudu and Yerram Naidu worked for the party. The TDP assured that washing machines would be provided to the Rajaka community under the ‘Aadharna scheme’.