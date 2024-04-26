Hell breaks out over colour yellow in Andhra after CM Jagan’s comment on sister’s saree

The TDP has had a long standing association with the bright yellow. The colour championed by TDP became synonymous with Telugu prosperity at a time when the party was opposing the Congress in united Andhra Pradesh. Civil liberties activist K Balagopal while writing about TDP founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) had remarked that the leader was often clad in ‘yellow-coloured silk robes like a Buddhist monk of a prosperous monastery.’ NTR’s successor, the current TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, took it down a notch and is often seen dressed in a paler, more uniform-esque, yellow.

While the CM’s statements evoked mirth among several users of the internet, the instance morphed into political discourse once YS Sharmila responded to the CM. Sharmila remarked on Friday, April 26, that Jagan’s statements were not only offensive to her, but to all women.

“It is disgraceful for a sitting CM to comment on a woman’s clothing, especially considering I am his younger sister. What is wrong in wearing yellow anyway?” she asked, adding that the TDP did not own the colour. She also reminded her brother that the YSRCP supporting Sakshi newspaper’s logo, owned by Jagan’s wife YS Bharati, was also yellow.