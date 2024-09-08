Heavy rain: Orange warning to several districts of Andhra, Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and issued a warning for several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next two days. A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and will likely intensify into a depression. It is expected to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh in the next few days.

While Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR), Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, East Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts have been placed under an orange warning, Konaseema, Kakinada, Yanam, and Visakhapatnam have been issued a yellow warning. An orange warning indicates heavy to very heavy rains, and yellow indicates moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Telangana on the night of September 7, triggering fears of fresh flooding in the Munneru River in Khammam district, a week after the devastation. With the water level in Munneru rising to 16 feet on Sunday, authorities issued the first warning signal and shifted people from flood-affected areas to relief camps. If the water level reaches 24 feet, the irrigation authorities will issue a second warning signal.

The Khammam District Collector has ordered the closure of roads in all flood-affected areas. The IMD has issued an orange warning to five districts – Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem – on Sunday. Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda have been given yellow warnings.

At least 35 people were killed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past three days due to incessant rainfall. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Union government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods a national calamity. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu described the recent torrential rains and subsequent floods, particularly in Vijayawada, as the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in his political career. On September 2, Naidu also announced that he would request the Union government to declare the floods in the state a national calamity.