Ground report: Vijayawada’s drastic floods and what has been happening on ground

National Disaster Security Force (NDRF) personnel Raja dusted off his palms against his neon orange shorts after yet another round of shifting people out of the flood-affected Ajith Singh Nagar area in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. “I have witnessed several floods. I was in Chennai when it flooded eight months ago and that was a big disaster too. But the speed with which the water flooded Vijayawada is unlike anything I have seen before,” he told TNM.

Raja was in one of the several NDRF teams deployed to assist in the floods that devastated Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on August 31. Until now, 26 NDRF, 22 State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and two Navy teams have been deployed in search and rescue operations. The South Central Railway cancelled 339 trains and diverted 181 others given the floods on Wednesday, September 4. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to be given to the kin of those who died in floods.