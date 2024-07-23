Budget: Andhra to get Rs 15000 crore for Amaravati, no special status

While Andhra Pradesh hasn’t received the Special Category Status in the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked on Tuesday, July 23, that special financial support through multilateral development agencies will be provided to Andhra Pradesh for developing Amaravati as its capital.

“Rs 15,000 crores will be arranged with an additional amount in future years will be arranged to the state,” she said, adding that the NDA led government is committed to financing and completing Polavaram – the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country’s food security as well,” she said.

The Finance Minister’s statement is in keeping with clause (2) Section 90 titled ‘Polavaram Irrigation Project to be a national project’ of the AP reorganization act. “It is hereby declared that it is expedient in the public interest that the Union should take under its control the regulation and development of the Polavaram Irrigation Project for the purposes of irrigation,” the clause reads.