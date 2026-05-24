FIRs against Prof K Nageshwar in Andhra draw backlash from BJP, YSRCP, BRS leaders

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The cases filed against journalist and political analyst professor K Nageshwar for his claims on an interaction between Union Minister Amit Shah and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan have drawn condemnation from many, including leaders from JSP’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Nageshwar based on complaints from JSP leaders for claiming that Pawan Kalyan, who is also Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, had approached Amit Shah seeking to jail Andhra’s Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Shah reportedly declined to intervene by dubbing Jagan a “long term friend”, Nageshwar had claimed in a news debate leading to targeted harassment by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP.

Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao condemned the Andhra Pradesh government saying that despite Nageshwar withdrawing his statement, the cases against him have not been revoked.

“Even though he announced that he is unconditionally withdrawing the remarks he made, it is not right to file cases with a vengeful attitude and harass him. I urge the AP government to immediately withdraw these cases,” Harish Rao, said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).