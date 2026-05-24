FIRs against Prof K Nageshwar in Andhra draw backlash from BJP, YSRCP, BRS leaders

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The cases filed against journalist and political analyst professor K Nageshwar for his claims on an interaction between Union Minister Amit Shah and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan have drawn condemnation from many, including leaders from JSP’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Multiple based on complaints from JSP leaders for claiming that Pawan Kalyan, who is also Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, had approached Amit Shah seeking to jail Andhra’s Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Shah reportedly declined to intervene by dubbing Jagan a “long term friend”, Nageshwar had claimed in a news debate leading to targeted harassment by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP.
Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao condemned the Andhra Pradesh government saying that despite Nageshwar withdrawing his statement, the cases against him have not been revoked.
“Even though he announced that he is unconditionally withdrawing the remarks he made, it is not right to file cases with a vengeful attitude and harass him. I urge the AP government to immediately withdraw these cases,” Harish Rao, said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Similarly, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said that the act of filing cases against Nageshwar does not set a right precedent. He said that the police action despite withdrawal of the statement “raises concerns about freedom of expression”.
“Prof. @K_Nageshwar is widely respected as a distinguished political analyst. The filing of a police case against him by AP Police does not send the right message. As reported, he has already withdrawn his remarks, and the @JanaSenaParty leadership has also accepted it. Taking the matter further through police action serves no meaningful purpose and only raises concerns about freedom of expression,” Muralidhar Rao said.
Actor and social activist Prakash Raj, expressing his solidarity with Nageshwar, condemned the Andhra Pradesh government. He dubbed the act of targeting and harassing Nageshwar as “political goondaism”.
“If you think what he said was wrong - seek proof for it, counter it politically. But making personal attacks, insulting him on social media, threatening him with cases… is this your new political culture?” he asked.
The actor said that while Nageshwar had questioned several leaders in power previously but now because of a mere comment – which does not align with the Jana Sena Party – has led to the government declaring “war against him,” he said.
“It is dangerous to silence voices that raise questions. It is Nageshwar today, it could be anyone tomorrow,” he said.
After sustained online attacks against him, Nageshwar was booked on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, circulating false information conducing to public mischief, and criminal conspiracy.
Following this, Nageshwar had withdrawn his remarks on live TV.
Reacting to the police action, Jagan said that democracy in Andhra Pradesh is under “grave threat because of Chandrababu Naidu’s politics of suppression and intimidation.”
“Filing cases against a senior journalist, former MLC, and well-known public intellectual Prof Nageshwar is another dangerous example of this government’s intolerance. He analyses public issues, criticises all political parties, and speaks truth to power. Is speaking the truth now a crime? Is questioning the government punishable with arrests and harassment? Chandrababu has turned Andhra Pradesh into a complete Jungle raj,” he said.