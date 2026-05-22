Journalist Nageshwar booked for comments on Pawan Kalyan-Amit Shah meet over Jagan

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The Andhra Pradesh police have registered multiple FIRs against senior journalist and political analyst K Nageshwar for reporting that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has softened his stance on the YSRCP based on advice from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The FIRs were registered on the night of Thursday, May 21 in Kakinada, based on complaints from Jana Sena leaders, on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, circulating false information conducing to public mischief, and criminal conspiracy.
Jana Sena Party also issued a statement saying that henceforth it will immediately initiate police complaints and legal proceedings against “anyone who disseminates falsehoods or levels baseless allegations against the party, its president Pawan Kalyan, or its leaders.”
In a political commentary show on 99TV aired on May 19, Nageshwar said that lately both Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the YSRCP had been targeting each other less severely. He said this was because Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nadendla Manohar, and other party leaders had met Amit Shah and asked him to send former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail in the disproportionate assets case or other cases against him, saying there was pressure from their party supporters to do so.
Citing “highly placed sources”, Nageshwar said that Amit Shah advised Pawan Kalyan against harbouring grudges with TDP chief CM Chandrababu Naidu’s political rivals. “Amit Shah told them that in politics, there are instant friends and long-term friends. He said TDP was an instant friend (to BJP), while Jagan was a long-term friend,” Nageshwar said.
Nageshwar said that he heard of the incident from a Jana Sena core committee member who was present when it was narrated by Nadendla Manohar in Pawan Kalyan’s presence. According to Nageshwar, Amit Shah said BJP and Jana Sena need not hold rivalry with Jagan simply because Chandrababu Naidu does. Shah advised Pawan to change his stance towards Jagan, saying he could be useful as a long-term friend, Nageshwar said.
Elaborating on his initial remarks, Nageshwar said in a subsequent show on May 20 that BJP seemed to have an overt alliance with the TDP but a covert alliance with YSRCP. He mentioned that after Naidu left the NDA in 2018 over the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, he had made strongly critical remarks against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before rejoining the NDA in 2024. However, Jagan has never been openly critical of Modi, he noted.
He also noted that both TDP and YSRCP MPs have consistently voted in favour of legislations brought in by the BJP-led Union government in the Parliament.
Jana Sena and TDP supporters began attacking Nageshwar on social media for his remarks, with even the official account of the TDP mocking him and insinuating that he was acting on behalf of YSRCP.
Nadendla Manohar, who is the state Minister for Civil Supplies and Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman, reacted to the controversy saying he respected Professor Nageshwar, but his statements were completely false. “I request him to withdraw his remarks. Jana Sena Party is focused on working for people and strengthening the NDA alliance. We have no need to discuss other parties. No such conversation ever happened.”
Several Jana Sena leaders also put out statements mocking Nageshwar and demanding that he withdraw his remarks.
On May 21, Nageshwar said he was unconditionally withdrawing his statements, in an appearance on BIG TV. “Forget whatever has been done. Someone might have given me wrong information. I should have verified it further. Out of respect for Nadendla Manohar, and to prevent this issue from being diverted further, I am rescinding my remarks,” Nageshwar said.
However, Nageshwar defended his right to protect his source as a journalist. He also sought a clarification from Jana Sena Party on their stance on existing cases against Jagan, and whether or not the party plans to pursue action against him through the Union government.
Nageshwar is also a former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana and was an MLC in united Andhra Pradesh too, when Nadendla Manohar was the Speaker.
However, Jana Sena Party issued a statement the same day, saying, “Certain individuals are acting like chameleons within the media landscape—propagating falsehoods to enrich themselves. Jana Sena has resolved to put an end to this ‘pollution of propaganda’.”
“Regardless of who they are or what stature they hold, those who propagate falsehoods will inevitably have to face legal consequences,” it said.
One FIR was registered at Indrapalem police station in Kakinada district based on a complaint from Jana Sena leader Sirangu Srinivasarao against Nageshwar, the editorial chief of 99TV, and the journalist who moderated the show on which Nageshwar first made the comments. Another FIR was registered at the Bandar Taluk police station in Krishna district on a complaint from another Jana Sena worker Mathi Ramu against A Venkat Reddy, the administrator of the GreatAndhra website, for publishing Nageshwar’s statements. A third FIR was registered at Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada on a complaint from Jana Sena worker Nallam Sreeramulu against Nageshwar, 99TV, and the journalist who moderated the initial show, Sakshi Media, and journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao for amplifying Nageshwar’s statements. All the FIRs have been registered under sections 192, 196, 352, 353, and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).