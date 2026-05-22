Journalist Nageshwar booked for comments on Pawan Kalyan-Amit Shah meet over Jagan

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The Andhra Pradesh police have registered multiple FIRs against senior journalist and political analyst K Nageshwar for reporting that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has softened his stance on the YSRCP based on advice from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The FIRs were registered on the night of Thursday, May 21 in Kakinada, based on complaints from Jana Sena leaders, on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, circulating false information conducing to public mischief, and criminal conspiracy.

Jana Sena Party also issued a statement saying that henceforth it will immediately initiate police complaints and legal proceedings against “anyone who disseminates falsehoods or levels baseless allegations against the party, its president Pawan Kalyan, or its leaders.”

In a political commentary show on 99TV aired on May 19, Nageshwar said that lately both Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the YSRCP had been targeting each other less severely. He said this was because Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nadendla Manohar, and other party leaders had met Amit Shah and asked him to send former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail in the disproportionate assets case or other cases against him, saying there was pressure from their party supporters to do so.

Citing “highly placed sources”, Nageshwar said that Amit Shah advised Pawan Kalyan against harbouring grudges with TDP chief CM Chandrababu Naidu’s political rivals. “Amit Shah told them that in politics, there are instant friends and long-term friends. He said TDP was an instant friend (to BJP), while Jagan was a long-term friend,” Nageshwar said.

Nageshwar said that he heard of the incident from a Jana Sena core committee member who was present when it was narrated by Nadendla Manohar in Pawan Kalyan’s presence. According to Nageshwar, Amit Shah said BJP and Jana Sena need not hold rivalry with Jagan simply because Chandrababu Naidu does. Shah advised Pawan to change his stance towards Jagan, saying he could be useful as a long-term friend, Nageshwar said.

Elaborating on his initial remarks, Nageshwar said in a subsequent show on May 20 that BJP seemed to have an overt alliance with the TDP but a covert alliance with YSRCP. He mentioned that after Naidu left the NDA in 2018 over the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, he had made strongly critical remarks against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before rejoining the NDA in 2024. However, Jagan has never been openly critical of Modi, he noted.

He also noted that both TDP and YSRCP MPs have consistently voted in favour of legislations brought in by the BJP-led Union government in the Parliament.

Jana Sena and TDP supporters began attacking Nageshwar on social media for his remarks, with even the official account of the TDP mocking him and insinuating that he was acting on behalf of YSRCP.