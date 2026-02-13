Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle to pay Rs 262 cr to family of woman killed by US cop

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Three years after Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student, was killed by Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, her family reached a $29 million (Rs 262 crore) settlement with the city of Seattle, United States on Friday, February 13. Jaahnavi was run over by officer Kevin Dane in January 2023, who was found to be overspeeding while responding to a drug overdose call.

Jaahnavi, a native of Adoni in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, was a student of MS in Information Systems at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. Her family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $110 million in King County Superior Court, Washington.

Announcing the settlement on Friday, Seattle city attorney Erika Evans said in a statement, “Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family… Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community.”

Speaking to The Indian Express from Adoni on Thursday, February 12, Jaahnavi’s mother, Vijaya Lakshmi, said, “The settlement may be considered as closure for us by some people, but the irresponsible police officer who caused the accident that took our daughter away from us forever has not been punished. What about the other officer who put a price on my daughter and joked about her death?”