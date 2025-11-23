Families in distress as 9 fishermen from Vizag held in Bangladesh await trial

“We hired a lawyer in Bangladesh with the help of contacts from businessmen in the harbour. The court hearing was on November 17. We asked our lawyer to send us the photos of the fishermen so that we can share them with the families. However this did not happen due to the curfew imposed ahead of Sheikh Hasina's death penalty hearing . The fishermen were not even brought to the court and the case was adjourned to December 18. The chances of anyone visiting the jailed fishermen are slim because the visa is likely to be rejected,” said PC Apparao, president of Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death for their government's lethal suppression of student-led protests last year. Numerous arson attacks were reported in Dhaka and other districts just hours before a special tribunal was scheduled to render this decision.

“I saw a photo in which they were all handcuffed. Till now, there has been no communication with them at all. I am unable to console my kids,” said Konda (30), wife of Marupalli Chinna Appanna.

After the news of their arrest was reported, Mathukumili Sri Bharat, MP, Visakhapatnam, Kalisetty Appalanaidu, MP, Vizianagaram and Lokam Naga Madhavi, MLA, Nellimarla, met the families.

“My husband is the breadwinner of the family. His two brothers and cousin are also in jail. No one is willing to loan me money, fearing they won’t be able to recover it. I am unable to find help to pay rent and school fees,” Konda added. Other women, whose husbands and relatives have been arrested, are in a similar plight.

In a recent incident, three boats with 79 fishermen from Bangladesh were apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on November 15 and 16, reportedly for conducting fishing within Indian waters. In 2019, eight fishermen from Vizianagaram , were apprehended by the Bangladesh marine police after they inadvertently entered Bangladeshi waters. They were imprisoned for five months before being released.

“Fishermen often find it difficult to read the maritime boundaries through the navigation system on boats. Sometimes even when they are within Indian borders, the undercurrents are so strong that the boat sways into a different direction and may enter neighbour country’s borders,” said Vaddali Satyanarayana, owner of the boat apprehended by the Bangladesh police. He added that some boat drivers carry out deep-sea fishing hoping to catch costlier fish varieties sometimes found in maritime borders.

“These fishermen were at the maritime border, where the expensive ‘Hilsa’ fish is found between November and January. There is stricter vigilance during this period by the countries,” said Satyanarayana. Boat driver Marupalli Chinna Appanna, has been working for him for the past three years, he said. “He is not someone who would enter waters on the other side knowingly. He is a cautious person,” Satyanarayana said.

Lakshmana Rao, Joint Director, Fisheries Department, Visakhapatnam said talks are underway between India and Bangladesh to facilitate their release. “India is actively pursuing this case,” he said.