ECI summons Andhra Chief Secretary and DGP over poll violence

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, May 16, summoned Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta with regard to the polling violence in the state. The officials have been asked to provide an explanation at its New Delhi office. Instances of violence were reported in several parts of Andhra Pradesh during the polling on May 13, in which EVMs were also damaged. The tensions are yet to subside in Palnadu district, where the police have imposed section 144 of the IPC to curb the violence.

The ECI sought the reasons behind the government 's failure, resulting in violent incidents during the elections, and the preventive measures implemented in response to the clashes. According to the reports, the officials held a meeting with the intelligence unit officials on Wednesday to compile a report on the same.

In Andhra Pradesh, voting for simultaneous elections to parliamentary and assembly constituencies was held on May 13. On election day, there were reports of violent incidents in four locations of Anantapur's Tadiparti constituency, Chandragiri constituency in Tirupati, Macherla and Narasaraopet in Palnadu district. Violence continued even after the polling day.

Stating that many incidents took place after the polling, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the candidates were also responsible for the violence. "Thirty people have been arrested in Chandragiri. Many candidates are under house arrest," said Mukesh Kumar during a press conference on May 15.

Meena said that the ECI has issued two significant directives. “EVMs were damaged in nine locations. The ECI had given the police an order that ‘unidentified individuals’ cannot be mentioned in a formal complaint. The culprits can be identified through CCTV footage and can be arrested within 48 hours,” Meena said.

“It has been noted that the officials have connived in the violence and that is strictly not tolerated. Stringent action will be taken against them,” Meena said. Apart from that, the police have placed pickets at 715 places to check the movement.