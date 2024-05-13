Three TDP booth agents abducted and rescued in Chittoor, clashes reported in Palnadu
Three polling agents of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were kidnapped on Monday, May 13 in Bokaramanda village of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district. Confirming the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena stated that the agents were later traced and rescued.
According to reports, TDP agents assigned to polling booths 188, 189, and 199 in Bokaramanda village were kidnapped. Upon receiving a complaint from TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju, who alleged that persons affiliated with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were involved in the abduction, the officials in-charge of election in the district took action, with assistance from the police, and rescued the kidnapped agents from Pileru. The agents rescued by officials have resumed their polling duties.
Meena said that a thorough investigation is being conducted to identify and apprehend the abductors.
Clashes reported during polling in Palnadu and Chittoor
Tension prevailed at Rentachintala mandal of Macherla constituency in Palnadu district, where a clash erupted between TDP and YSRCP workers. According to visuals circulated online, two persons said to be affiliated with the TDP suffered grievous injuries in the attack and were promptly rushed to the hospital. Both the parties accused each other of instigating violence due to fear of electoral defeat.
Macherla constituency has a history of factionism and has witnessed numerous violent clashes between the workers of TDP and the ruling YSRCP.
Various villages in Palnadu district reportedly witnessed clashes between TDP and YSRCP supporters, including Pakalapadu, Dhulipalla, Dhacepalli, Acchampeta, and Gurajala, where agents from both parties clashed using stones and sticks even before polling commenced.
The Election Commission reportedly took notice of the incidents and directed the police to swiftly control the situation by deploying central forces if needed.
YSRCP has alleged that one of its polling booth agents was stabbed by a TDP worker in Chittoor, causing the person to be hospitalised.