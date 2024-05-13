Three TDP booth agents abducted and rescued in Chittoor, clashes reported in Palnadu

Three polling agents of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were kidnapped on Monday, May 13 in Bokaramanda village of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district. Confirming the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena stated that the agents were later traced and rescued.

According to reports, TDP agents assigned to polling booths 188, 189, and 199 in Bokaramanda village were kidnapped. Upon receiving a complaint from TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju, who alleged that persons affiliated with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were involved in the abduction, the officials in-charge of election in the district took action, with assistance from the police, and rescued the kidnapped agents from Pileru. The agents rescued by officials have resumed their polling duties.

Meena said that a thorough investigation is being conducted to identify and apprehend the abductors.