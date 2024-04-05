EC seeks explanation from Naidu for derogatory remarks on CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while the Model Code of Conduct is in place. In his campaign speeches in
Yemmiganur, Markapuram, and Bapatla constituencies on March 31, Naidu allegedly referred to Jagan as a “monster”, “thief”, “betrayer of the people of Rayalaseema,” “evildoer”, “animal”, and also insinuated that he had a role to play in his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.
Based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena on April 3 sent a notice to Naidu seeking an explanation for his remarks, saying a report will be sent to the Election Commission of India for further action if he doesn’t respond in 48 hours.
The CEO said that Naidu’s remarks violate the ECI’s advisory on the “plummeting level of public discourse” during elections, which says, “Apart from the direct violations of the MCC, trends are in play where systematically crafted and timed statements, surrogate or indirect violations using satire to raise unverified allegations, etc. during election campaigns. As per the Model Code of Conduct provisions, the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency, and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field.”
Since the MCC has come into effect, the ECI has taken action against nearly 1,000 Andhra Pradesh government employees and contract staff, including village and ward volunteers, after they were found to have taken part in political campaigns.
The YSRCP and TDP have also been at loggerheads over delivery of pensions to beneficiaries, after the ECI halted the door delivery of pensions by volunteers.
Read:
Also read: