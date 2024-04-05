EC seeks explanation from Naidu for derogatory remarks on CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while the Model Code of Conduct is in place. In his campaign speeches in

Yemmiganur, Markapuram, and Bapatla constituencies on March 31, Naidu allegedly referred to Jagan as a “monster”, “thief”, “betrayer of the people of Rayalaseema,” “evildoer”, “animal”, and also insinuated that he had a role to play in his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena on April 3 sent a notice to Naidu seeking an explanation for his remarks, saying a report will be sent to the Election Commission of India for further action if he doesn’t respond in 48 hours.