Andhra CM Jagan promises to continue volunteer system for pension distribution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, April 4 said that 31 elderly people died in the last two days without being able to collect their pensions. He held opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for their deaths.

Addressing an election campaign at Naidupeta town in Tirupati District, the YSRCP president accused Naidu for stalling the volunteer system and pledged to continue it if the party wins the Assembly elections on May 13. “In the past two days, 31 elderly people died as they were unable to physically reach the locations to collect pensions. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for their deaths,” CM Jagan said. The statement comes at a time when YSRCP and TDP are at loggerheads after Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred volunteers from participating in pension distribution in the state.