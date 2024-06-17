Dalit men assaulted by YSRCP leader Thota Trimurthulu demand stricter punishment

The Dalit men who were forcibly tonsured and assaulted by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Thota Trimurthulu held a press conference on Sunday, June 16, demanding stricter punishment for those convicted in the case. The victims asked the state government to file an appeal in the High Court and demanded that they be represented by a competent public prosecutor. In April this year, a Visakhapatnam court had convicted Trimurthulu and eight others in the case. All the accused, barring one individual who passed away, were sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 42,000 each.

Trimurthulu was the independent MLA of Ramachandrapuram in undivided East Godavari district in 1996 when he, along with others, forcibly tonsured Koti Chinna Raju and Dadala Venkata Ratnam and beat up three others — Challapudi Pattabhiramayya, Kanikella Ganapati, and Puvvala Venkata Ramana — for not supporting them in the 1994 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The Dalit men were polling agents of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in that election.