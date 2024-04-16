27 yrs after assaulting Dalit men who didn't support him, YSRCP candidate convicted

Following the assault, several civil liberties activists protested to ensure that the case was registered. The Draksharamam police in East Godavari district took up the case and filed a chargesheet. However, protests demanding justice for the Dalit men continued owing to several delays.

While Trimurthulu and his co-accused were arrested on January 7, 1996, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the arrest on the grounds that the accused were mistrustful of the Rajahmundry sessions court judge Thyagaraja Naidu. The charge sheet was filed under Sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 3(iii) and (x) of the The Scheduled Castes And The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case has been dragging on since then, and in 2021, when the public prosecutor brought up caste certificates as proof of the complainants’ SC identities, the Visakhapatnam special court refused to consider it evidence. Until this point, the police had not attached the caste certificates to the chargesheet.