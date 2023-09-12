CM Jagan returns from 10-day London tour

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his London tour with family members on September 12. He was received at the Gannavaram Airport by Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Ministers J Ramesh, K Nageswara Rao, P Vishwaroop, Chief Secretary Dr K Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy and several MPs, MLCs, and MLAs among others.

CM Jagan and his wife Bharati had left for London on September 2. They had gone to London to meet their daughters who are studying there. It was during Jagan's London visit that former CM Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development scam. The TDP chief is in judicial custody after the CID arrested him on September 9.

Government funds worth Rs 279 crore are alleged to have been misappropriated towards private firms and siphoned off using shell companies. The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, his family and the TDP were the end beneficiaries of these misappropriated funds.

The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court has posted to Tuesday its orders on Naidu’s house arrest petition. Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra sought orders for his house on the grounds that he is a Z plus category protectee and faces threat in jail.