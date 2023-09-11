What YSRCP’s political calculations behind Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest are

The arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case months before Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in the state is not a heedless strategy by any stretch. The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s (YSRCP) political calculations primarily involve blocking TDP’s alliance with the NDA, sources indicate.

The TDP had given a bandh call across Andhra Pradesh to protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. But the BJP which is also in the state opposition categorically stayed away from it. “Purandeshwari, the BJP Andhra president and also Chandrababu Naidu’s sister-in-law, condemned the arrest the first day but after that she came out with a clear statement that they do not support the bandh. This shows their stand clearly,” says Telakapalli Ravi, a former journalist and a political observer. The recently-appointed BJP president Purandeshwari is the older sister of Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari.

“Most people are of the opinion that the government could not have ordered the arrest of Naidu without the tacit support or permission of the BJP. The agencies under the Union government, like IT and ED have also issued notices in this case so there is an understanding that the BJP is also on the same side,” Telakapalli Ravi points out.

The CPI(M) had called for an all-party meeting in Vijayawada on September 11 to express solidarity with the TDP and sources say that the BJP has chosen to not attend it.

For months now, the TDP has been making overtures towards the BJP despite exiting the NDA on bitter terms in 2018. BJP’s Andhra ally, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party has been keen on an alliance with the TDP and has been pressuring the BJP to include TDP in NDA, sources indicate. The YSRCP hopes that with corruption charges against the tallest leader of the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP will find it electorally injudicious to ally with the TDP for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Modi’s BJP, time and again, has made corruption an election plank and uses corruption allegations against its opponents as a political tool.