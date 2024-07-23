Chandrababu, Nitish praise Union Budget, undeterred by silence on Special Status

Putting aside the longstanding demand for Special Category Status (SCS), Andhra Pradesh and Bihar Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar welcomed the allocations made for their states in the Union budget. Both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Naidu and Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish are partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led Union government.

Chandrababu Naidu praised the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “recognising the needs of the state.” The budget is “progressive and confidence-boosting,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for recognising the needs of Andhra Pradesh and “focusing on a capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP.”

Like Naidu, Nitish also praised the budgetary assistance, brushing aside concerns of special category status. "I have continuously spoken for special status. I asked for either a special status or a special package. In keeping with my demands, they have announced aid for a lot of things. We were speaking of special status and a lot of people said that the provision for special status has been done away with much earlier. So, instead of that, aid should be given for helping Bihar. They have now started doing so,” Nitish said.