BJD raises concerns over Polavaram project, worries about displacement in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government to revisit its statutory Rehabilitation and Resettlement clearance accorded to Andhra Pradesh’s flagship Polavaram Irrigation Project. A representation was submitted by the BJD to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juan Oram on Thursday, August 21.

The BJD argued that the lives of thousands of people in Odisha’s Malkangiri district were at stake owing to the project. Malkangiri in Odisha shares a border with Andhra’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The Sabari river’s backwaters, which runs through both districts, has regularly caused transportation issues each time as heavy rains prompt the backwaters to flood the border areas.

The BJD’s representation came a day after a delegation of senior party leaders met with Union minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil and the Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Atul Jain. The delegation stated that the Jal Shakti Ministry and the CWC had failed to engage all stakeholders to review the technical, environmental and displacement concerns arising from the Polavaram project.