AP: Pawan Kalyan, TDP’s Raghurama Krishna Raju lock horns over probe into Bhimavaram DSP

A day after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan ordered an inquiry into Bhimavaram’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Ganesh Jayasurya, Deputy Speaker and TDP MLA from Undi constituency K Raghurama Krishna Raju has backed the cop.

DSP Jayasurya was accused of promoting illegal gambling in Bhimavaram and the nearby areas of the former West Godavari district. Following such complaints, DyCM Pawan directed the West Godavari Superintendent of Police and the Director General of Police to submit a detailed report on the DSP’s conduct.

Addressing the media on the issue on Wednesday, October 22, Raghurama Krishna Raju backed DSP Jayausurya, calling him a good officer with an excellent track record. The MLA from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Krishna Raju, is known to have some influence over the West Godavari belt, which includes pockets surrounding Bhimavaram.